No arrests in metro dad of four’s murder on morning after Father’s Day 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Instead of celebrating Father’s Day last year, a metro family buried a father of four. Almost a year and a half later, no one is charged with the crime.

Anita Stanley said people have told her who killed her cousin, but she needs those people to go to police.

“Someone knows who murdered him. They saw it," she said. "There's someone out there in that neighborhood who seen who murdered my cousin. The message that I have for our community is to speak out. I mean we have this crime. It's not just not my cousin. You know, we have a lot of murders going on here.”

Her cousin was 37-year-old Turreze Harris, a father of four. The last time he would see sunlight was on Father’s Day. He was gunned down in his ex-girlfriend’s driveway at 2 a.m. June 19, 2017. It happened near 71st and Cleveland.

Stanley said it’s been a year of mourning for their family.

“He had a daughter to graduate this year," she said. "He didn't get to go to her prom, her homecoming, walk her down and out for her graduation, hug her, throw her hat. He didn't get to stand and take a picture with his daughter this year. Won't get to take a picture with his daughter next year. You know, these other two children won't get to take a picture with them because we had a coward out there, a couple of cowards.”

Kansas City police also hope someone will come forward.

“Hopefully somebody knows," said Det. Kevin Boehm with the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers. "71st and Cleveland is a fairly populated area, and I’d imagine people were out. If you heard gunshots and maybe peered out the window, something, any information will help.”

Stanley said information isn’t the problem.

“We know who's involved in it," she said. "We just want them to come forward. It may not even be what we think it is, but come forward.”

“Research has shown that people do talk about these things. These types of experiences are shared with multiple people down the line. So even if you’re the third or fourth person that may have received information about Mr. Harris’ homicide, please contact us because the detectives are actively investigating,” Boehm said.

Describing her cousin, Stanley said, “He was goofy. He was fun. You didn't have a dull moment with Turreze. You were always going to get a laugh. Believe me, you're going to get a laugh.”

As she reminisces, she also looks ahead to her future and how this loss has changed her family.

“Is it a closed book? Maybe for Kansas City, but not for my family. It's not a closed book. And they're going to keep seeing my face. They're going to keep hearing my voice until we get some justice. And even after justice is served, I'll keep on canvassing and for the next family, too,” Staley said.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or online here.