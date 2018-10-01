× Police looking for suspect connected to Shawnee burglaries and sexual assaults

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Shawnee police are looking for an 18-year-old man connected to multiple burglaries and sexual assaults that have occurred over the last few days.

The police department said in each one, entry was made into the residence, which included two apartments and one single family home, through an unlocked door. Police said a sexual assault or attempted sexual assault occurred inside the homes. Two occurred near 75th and Goddard and the third happened near 55th and Caenen.

A warrant was issued Monday for William Louis Elliot for aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery by the Johnson County District Court. Please ask anyone that knows where he is to call 911, the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).