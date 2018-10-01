KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This week's Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the cross country team from Van Horn High School. It's a team that loves to run, win, and lend a helping hand. FOX4's Al Wallace has their story in the video.
Team of the Week: Van Horn Cross Country
-
Team of the Week: Notre Dame de Sion Golf
-
Kearney marching band musician thriving nearly six years after crucial liver transplant
-
Alumni lace up in effort to save track team at Johnson County Community College
-
Metro basketball team to compete for top spot in Jr. NBA World Championship
-
Two metro youth basketball teams win both girls and boys Jr. NBA World Championships
-
-
Overland Park tennis squad finds fast success
-
Family of Independence teen murder victim keep community clean in his honor
-
High school coaches’ quick actions save dying journalist on football field
-
Ballwin volleyball coach reunited with men who saved her life
-
Missouri mom sues after son doesn’t make varsity soccer team
-
-
Mother files federal lawsuit after son doesn’t make varsity soccer team
-
Taekwondo masters do impressive moves while breaking boards
-
Olathe School District says new mental health evaluations are already saving lives