Trump says rapid-fire devices to be 'ruled out'

LAS VEGAS — President Donald Trump said rapid-fire devices like those used in the Las Vegas massacre a year ago will soon be “ruled out.”

Speaking in the Rose Garden on the anniversary of the attack that left 58 people dead, Trump said his administration is working through the process.

He said, “We are knocking out bump stocks. I’ve told the NRA. Bump stocks are gone.”

Trump said the matter is working its way through regulations and public hearings.

He spoke on the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Fifty-eight people died when a gunman fired from the Mandalay Bay casino-resort into an outdoor concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. He then killed himself.

Many of the 23 assault-style rifles found by police were modified with bump stocks.