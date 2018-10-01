Working for Blue: The need to protect police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is launching a community initiative called “Working For Blue.” This effort will work to raise money to provide free ballistic vests for any law enforcement agencies across local communities that have a need.

FOX4 is partnering with SHIELD616, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which provides top-rated vests and ballistic helmet kits. This means your gifts are tax-deductible. FOX4 has already identified a need of more than 500 vests around the region.

More than half of police agencies in Kansas and Missouri have 10 or fewer officers. This makes budgeting to purchase vests, which cost around $1,200 very challenging. Vests also should be replaced every five years to guarantee effectiveness.

Many agencies also have specialized divisions like police chaplains, animal control officers, tactical teams, and more, that are not automatically equipped with vests.

FOX4 would like to change that. Help protect those who protect and serve all of us.

Make your pledge today by clicking or tapping here: www.fox4kc.com/blue