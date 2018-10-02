× 11-year-old girl & 3-year-old boy dead, 4 injured in crash just east of Ottawa

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — Two children are dead following a crash just east of Ottawa, Kan. Monday night.

It happened around 8:36 p.m. Monday along K-68 at Tennessee Road.

According the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log, the driver of Ford Focus carrying five occupants including four kids did not yield to a Subaru Baja heading the opposite direction and entered the intersection. The Subaru hit the Focus on the passenger side.

An 11-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy both died from injuries sustained during the crash. The 11-year-old, Briana Sobba, was wearing a seatbelt, and the 3-year-old, Becham Klemen, was in a car seat.

The 31-year-old driver of the Focus was taken to Research Medical Center, and the other two children, a 6-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were taken to Ransom Memorial Hospital in Ottawa then transferred to Children’s Mercy.

The driver of the Subaru, a 40-year-old Ottawa man, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.