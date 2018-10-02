Blue Springs fights crime by building community on ‘Night Out’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Taking a bite out of crime doesn’t always mean running down suspects with police K9 units. Sometimes there are more subtle, more powerful ways to prevent crime before it happens.

“When you start interacting with people you get to know them and that’s important,” Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross said.

Ross joined other city leaders and top police brass for Blue Springs National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday night. It was a free party and opportunity for neighbors to put a name with a face and for young people to discover that not all interaction with law enforcement has to be negative.

“It’s great for our officers because they get to interact with our community in a non-enforcement environment,” Sgt. Jeff Sargent said.

The annual event featured all of the hands-on demonstrations and entertainment for children that you would expect.

But the true goal is harder to see. It’s a chance for neighbors to stand proud in the community they love while sending the message that senseless, anonymous street crime will not go unnoticed or be tolerated.

“We can’t put a police officer on every corner,” Ross said. “But we can have eyes and years on every street, where people can engage themselves.”

Blue Springs holds National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October while many other cities and states organize that event on the first Tuesday in August.