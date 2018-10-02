EB I-70 closed at 71-Highway due to deadly crash involving motorcycle & tractor-trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Tuesday.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. along eastbound I-70 just past 71-Highway.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity, but an officer on the scene said the motorcycle was stopped along the side when the tractor-trailer driver came around the corner and unintentionally hit the motorcycle operator.

As of 6 a.m. eastbound I-70 was shut down. Crews expect it to remain closed until at least 7 a.m.