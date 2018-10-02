Heartbroken husband witnesses car hit and kill wife, mother of 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va., - A heartbroken husband grieved the day after witnessing the death of his wife and the mother of four children.

Police in Chesterfield continued their search Monday for the hit-and-run driver who struck Selene Galvan-Santos.

Galvan-Santos, a 30-year-old mother of four, died at the hospital, according to WTVR.

She was struck walking near her Marbrett Drive home in the Chesterfield Village apartment at about 3:20 Sunday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

The victim's husband, Anibal Perez, recalled the tragic moments through the help of interpreter and family friend Luis Mechan.

Perez stated he and his wife had been arguing when he left their apartment and ran down Marbrett Drive. Galvan-Santos followed behind him when he described the car hitting his wife.

"When [Perez] saw the car coming he was flashing it with a flashlight trying to warn them," Mechan translated. "He heard her screaming pretty loud that’s when he ran back."

Perez said after the impact the car made a u-turn in the Chesterfield Village apartments parking lot and briefly stopped before speeding off.

"The car sort of stopped and it continued driving. [Perez] grabbed the small flashlight and tried to light up the license plate number," Mechan stated.

At the time of the incident, the stretch of Marbrett Drive off of Boulders Parkway was extremely dark, lacking any street lights.

Galvan-Santos' family plead for the suspect to turn themselves in.

"Think about those four kids are going to sleep at night right now without a mother," Mechan said. "What really hurts [Perez] the most instead of getting some help at the moment things could’ve been a little bit different."

Suspect's vehicle has '417' license plate

Chesterfield investigators are searching for new details about the car involved and person driving it.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark-colored, foreign make sedan with a partial license plate containing the numbers “417.”

"The investigation has revealed that unknown persons had driven through the area of this crash immediately after it occurred," officials said. "Investigators are interested in speaking with these unknown persons and they are urged to contact police."

She lived in Chesterfield with her husband and children.

Her family was in the process of raising money to help pay to transport her body back to her native Mexico for burial.

A donation link will be provided here once it becomes available.

Neighbors react

Craig Butts lives down the street from the Chesterfield Village apartments.

He was shocked to learn about the fatal hit-and-run in his community.

“It was a mother? Oh my God. It’s sickening, what you going to tell the children?” asked Butts.

Butts cannot understand how someone wouldn't stop and help after hitting another person with a car.

“That person has to live with what they did. Especially when they go ahead and see balloons up for the person that they hit,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Galvan Santo's family pay for funeral expenses.