Here’s how your baby can be the new face of Gerber

Gerber is looking for a new spokesbaby.

On Monday, the early childhood nutrition company announced its ninth-annual Photo Search contest.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 20, parents or legal guardians of children from birth to 4 years old are encouraged to post a favorite, recent photo of their little one on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018 for a chance to have their child serve as an ambassador for the brand.

The winner will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and the family will win $50,000.

Last year, Lucas Warren was chosen as the spokesbaby. He was Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome.