Olathe police need help finding two brothers, 9 & 15, who never came home from school

OLATHE, Kan. -- The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy and his 9-year-old brother.

Police said the two boys, Jordan Gerster and Jayden Bruce, did not come home from school Monday, Oct. 1. They were last seen at North Hedge Lane and 128th Court.

According to police 9-year-old Jayden is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a peach-colored long sleeve shirt with three buttons and blue jean shorts.

His brother, 15-year-old Jordan, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with a blue stripe and a black shirt with red letters. Police initially said he was 16 years old.

If you know where the boys are please call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-7500 or 911.