Police confirm body of missing KCK man with dementia found

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KCK man with dementia who had been reported missing for almost three months has been found dead.

Family and the KCK Police Department confirmed with FOX4 the body of Jesus Gonzales, 74, was found on September 27 on private property, near 38th and Leavenworth Road. That’s less than a mile form where Gonzales was living.

Family tells FOX4 someone was cutting grass on the property when they found his body.

No fould play is suspected.

A Silver Alert was issued on July 4, after Gonzales was last seen near his home on North 34th Street in KCK. Police said he suffered from dementia and severe seizures.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.