Police say motorcycle operator had crashed moments before tanker truck hit him on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A truck driver struck and killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning after police said the cyclist lost control of his bike.

It happened near I-70 and The Paseo.

The downtown loop can be tricky for drivers, with lots of twists and turns. And this crash happened in the northeast corner of the loop before the sun came up.

Police say the motorcycle was headed eastbound on I-70 at about 4:30 a.m. That's when investigators say the rider came around a corner and lost control.

Police say the bike struck a concrete median, knocked the rider off of the motorcycle, and he rolled into a traffic lane.

"A short time later, the semi truck came along and did not have a chance, didn’t see him and didn’t have a chance to react, and unfortunately struck the motorist," said Jamie Lamb, of the KCPD Accident Investigation Unit.

Police say it's important to slow down when traveling through the downtown loop, regardless of the time of day.

Investigators performed a standard safety inspection of the tanker truck, which was hauling diesel fuel, making sure it was not overweight and it's brakes and safety equipment were working properly.

Police say they have not yet identified the motorcyclist. A prosecutor will review the investigation to determine if any charges are warranted.