Shawnee council will likely fill seat of former teacher charged for having sex with student

SHAWNEE, Kan. – The Shawnee City Council will likely appoint someone to fill former councilman Justin Adrian’s seat.

Members made the recommendation during a council committee meeting Tuesday evening.

Adrian, who was also a history teacher at Olathe East, held the Ward 3 position for eight months. He resigned in mid-September shortly before being charged with have sex with a student at Olathe East.

Rather than leave the council seat vacant, members recommended appointing someone immediately. The person would hold the Ward 3 position until the November 2019 election, at which point voters would decide on a permanent replacement to serve out the rest of Adrian’s term, which is up in 2022.

“There’s only eight voices on council, and every ward gets two voices,” Council President Matt Zimmerman said. “It’s the right thing to do. We don’t want to short change a quarter of our population by cutting their voting power in half.”

The appointment in conjunction to the November 2019 election was the least complicated and least costly option the committee discussed.

If the recommendation is approved during next Monday’s council meeting, the city would start advertising the Ward 3 vacancy on Oct. 10.