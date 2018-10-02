× Shawnee suspect wanted for recent burglaries and sexual assaults in custody

SHAWNEE, Kan. — An 18-year-old man wanted in connection to multiple burglaries and sexual assaults is now in custody.

Shawnee police announced Monday that an arrest warrant had been issued for William Louis Elliot, for aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery by the Johnson County District Court..

The police department said in each incident, entry was made into the residence, which included two apartments and one single family home, through an unlocked door. Police said a sexual assault or attempted sexual assault occurred inside the homes. Two occurred near 75th and Goddard and the third happened near 55th and Caenen.