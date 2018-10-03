14-year-old dirt track driver from Overland Park shining against experienced pro drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- He just got his learner's permit to drive.

That hasn't slowed down 14-year-old Luke Howard, who's already showing up experienced professional race drivers.

The Blue Valley freshman has a garage full of goals to chase from the cockpits of three race cars. He's competing in the respected POWRi War Series for sprint car racing, where he often races against drivers three times his age.

"I started in this kind of car when I was nine," Howard said Wednesday, pointing to one of several dirt track cars in his family's Overland Park garage.

Howard ran in his first competitive race when he was just five years old, driving a small go-kart. Since then, he's kept the pedal to the pavement, making a name for himself across the Midwest.

Each weekend, Howard races at dirt tracks, such as Valley Speedway in Grain Valley. His sprint car placed in the top 10 at one race earlier this year at Springfield Raceway. Howard also remains competitive in midget racing and go-karts.

"I love the environment. It's a fun thing," Howard grinned on Wednesday.

"It's weird to think that someone like me, at age 14, can come in and run with people who have been doing it for 20 years. It's something I'm able to compete in, and have a lot of fun with it."

Trevor Howard, Luke's dad and crew chief, comes from a racing family where he cut his teeth on motocross bikes. Howard said he's bringing his son along slowly and trading early wins for experience behind the wheel.

"He started at four and started racing at five," Trevor Howard told FOX4. "Anything he sits in, we want him to have the comprehension to drive those types of cars."

Thus far, Luke has run 46 sprint car races, not to mention a micro-sprint championship he claimed at age 11.

Howard, who also plays linebacker on his high school's junior varsity football team, said his dream is to drive on a high-profile circuit like NASCAR or USAC. For the time being, he said he knows he needs experience and to prove to other drivers, most of whom are older than he is, to prove he belongs.

"For my age, I believe I'm pretty good. I think that through the years, I'll get better where I'm competing to win every week," Howard said.

Howard said he intends to try a USAC event in the near future. He'll turn 15 next year, which is the minimum age requirement for drivers in that circuit.