2 men killed in double shooting near 31st and Van Brunt identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have identified the two victims in a double homicide near a Kansas City gas station.

Tyler Johnson, 18, and Kenton Branch, 26, were shot and killed Tuesday near 30th and Van Brunt.

Officers were sent to the area at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. There, officers found one of the two men at a BP Gas Station suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

The second man was found about one block to the south at a restaurant also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said it appears he left the scene of the initial shooting in a vehicle, crashed into another vehicle and ran from that scene a short distance. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

KCPD said detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time. One person was arrested on scene but for unrelated charges.

Anyone who may have seen anything and could help detectives piece together what may have happened is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.