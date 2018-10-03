Calls to local, national sexual assault hotlines have skyrocketed since Kavanaugh hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Calls to sexual assault hotlines have skyrocketed since the Senate committee hearing into allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline reports a 201-percent increase in calls since Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee her memory of sexual assault.

But the national hotline isn't the only organization that's experienced an increase. The calls to the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault in Kansas City have nearly quadrupled.

“When we look at the number of calls we’ve received on our hotline for the last week of September of last year, versus the last week of September of this year, we`ve seen a drastic increase in calls,” said Victoria Pickering, the director of advocacy for MOCSA.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, which runs the National Sexual Assault Hotline, reported experiencing unprecedented wait times the last week in September.

“We are seeing more stories about sexual violence. We are hearing the voices of survivors more on screen, and that`s powerful,” Pickering said.

She said it's not uncommon to see a spike in calls when sexual assault is in the news.

“Folks may be at a place where they`re reminded of the topic more, and that may encourage folks to pick up the phone and call,” Pickering said. “I think we are at a time of, hopefully, seeing some change in the way we as a community treat survivors.”

Jennifer Finch, the chairman of the Jackson County Republican Committee, said if more survivors are coming forward because of the Kavanaugh hearing, it’s the silver lining.

“If women who have been sexually assaulted have been empowered to come forward and make the allegations -- seek help, seek treatment, seek the assistance that they need -- then that`s a good thing that`s come from this situation,” Finch said. “I think women who have been assaulted need to come forward. Not everyone who comes forward has truly been assaulted, and that`s a shame. That is a danger to women who have truly endured the situation.”

Pickering said when people in power, like President Donald Trump, challenge survivor's stories, it sends the wrong message.

But Finch said he's entitled to his opinion of what he saw.

“I think there are a great number of people who agree with him that there were a lot of inconsistencies, that all of the women, I think two or three, who have come forward and made claims against Judge Kavanaugh have some spotty memories,” Finch said.

“Speaking negatively about survivors can really have a traumatic impact on survivors everywhere. And I also think it sends the message to somebody if you experience violence in the future, you may not be believed, or you may be made fun of. And that`s not the message we want to send, and that`s not how we want our community to respond,” Pickering said.

MOCSA has a 24/7 crisis line. You can get help at 816-531-0233 or 913-642-0233.