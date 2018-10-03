‘Hocus Pocus’ returns to metro theaters for 25th anniversary — just in time for Halloween

This year is the 25th anniversary of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”

To celebrate, AMC is bringing the film back to select theaters later this month.

The movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run amok in Salem, Massachusetts.

Tickets will be only $5. The movie will run from Oct. 26 through Halloween.

Four metro AMC locations are showing the beloved Halloween movie: Barrywoods 24, Independence Commons 20, Legends 14 and Town Center 20. For a complete list of theaters showing the movie, click here.