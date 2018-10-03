It’s a boy! Kansas City Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The giraffe herd at the Kansas City Zoo is growing!

One of the zoo’s female giraffe’s, Makali, gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday. The calf weighs a whopping 135 pounds and stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

This is the first calf for Makali, who came to Kansas City from San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2014. The calf’s father is Hamisi, who came to Kansas City in 2016.

Hamisi also fathered Dixie, the last giraffe calf born at the Kansas City Zoo. Dixie went viral after a video showing her long tongue was posted in Twitter.

The new giraffe won’t be on display for a few weeks, but until then you can check him out on the zoo’s Giraffe Cam.