Kansas City police might start ticketing risky electric scooter riders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The number of people getting hurt on scooters continues to climb. Many of the injuries come from risky riding, either on sidewalks or those not using helmets.

Kansas City police are taking new measures to crack down on the problems and hopefully keep you safe

"I think they're an amazing addition to the city," scooter user Kayla Boyd said.

They're loads of fun and convenience on two wheels.

"It's just super easy to get around Kansas City since there's so much traffic and everything. This is the easiest way to do it," rider Greg MacDonald said.

"I have a car, and I'd much rather take this anywhere," Boyd said.

But the spike in scooter use has led to a lot of ER trips. Doctors across the metro have seen everything from bumps and bruises to facial injuries and brain bleeds.

"Both on city's website and on our website, there's information about safely riding scooters. We've put out social media posts and things like that hopefully to remind people about dangers of riding on sidewalks and riding without a helmet as well," said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department.

And recently, street officers downtown have been ramping up their efforts to educate scooter riders on safety and following rules of the road. Thirty riders have been issued warnings.

City ordinance bans anything motorized from running on the sidewalk.

"We hope to kind of get the word out there, and we hope people really heed that message," Becchina said.

But if riders fail to take the warnings seriously, KCPD may now issue tickets for violating city ordinance. The goal is to get every rider following the rules to stay safe.

"I would start following the law if that was going to be the case," Boyd said.

"You've got to definitely exercise with caution for sure," rider Bao Pham said.

Officers are hoping their efforts stay primarily an education campaign so they don't have to write a single ticket.