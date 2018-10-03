KCPD needs help locating 19-year-old who wandered away from 99th & James A Reed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police need your help locating a 19-year-old man who wandered away from his group home Tuesday evening.

Police say Justin L. Marcum, 19, was last seen walking in the area of 99th Street and James A. Reed Road around 6 p.m.

According to the news release, Marcum was diagnosed with health conditions that require daily medication and he requires the assistance of a care taker. If located, please call 911 immediately, or call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.