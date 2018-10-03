Local woman helping those with substance abuse receives FOX4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman working on Kansas City's east side is helping people with substance abuse issues.

Phill Jamerson, who works alongside Angela Wesson, nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award and the $400 that goes with it.

"For all the work you do with the population--for hundreds of people you’ve helped change their lives, the number one station in Kansas City, as well as your staff would like to give this to you," Jamerson said when presenting the award.

