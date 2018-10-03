Operation ICON working to fight KCK crime and build relationships with residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Officers with Operation ICON will soon hit the streets in KCK.

Officer Jonathan Westbrook took time out Wednesday night and drove a FOX4 crew through parts of the city’s 75th West Corridor area.

”I guess you can consider it kind of a hot area. It didn’t used to be, but it’s changed a lot," Westbrook said.

Historically, the area has been pretty quiet. However, in recent years, robbers, burglars and other gun-carrying criminals moved in.

”Our first priority will still be to address crime,” Westbrook said.

Bad guys watch out. In just a month, the police department will activate another round of “Operation ICON” in hopes of cracking down on crime and building better relationships with its citizens.

Operation ICON stands for Impacting Crime in Our Neighborhoods.

”We’re getting results. The data’s showing that, with our presence in these certain areas and with engaging business owners and the folks in the neighborhoods, we’re able to address the issue people really are concerned about,” Westbrook said.

KCK police officers will spend long hours on the city’s south side, specifically, in the Argentine neighborhood. They will then move west towards the 75th Corridor between State and Parallel.

”A lot of people are kind of afraid and shy away, you know, from the police. So if they just come out and let us know that they’re here and they’re trying to bond with the community, then I think it will be a good thing," said Amelia Williams, who lives in the area with her kids.

”I also like the sounds of it. More than a week ago, thieves broke into my clothing store and stole lots of items. I think if those officers with Operation ICON were here, they might have been able to patrol the area and stop the thieves. We need them,” business owner Mindy Davis said.

The $700,000 federally funded initiative will be in action in those KCK neighborhoods for the next three years.