Overland Park man charged for recent Shawnee burglaries and sexual assaults

SHAWNEE, Kan. — An Overland Park man has officially been charged in connection to a string of recent burglaries and sexual assaults in Shawnee.

According to court documents, William Louis Elliot, 18, has been charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery.

The Shawnee Police Department reported on Monday an arrest warrant had been issued for Elliot by the Johnson County District Court.

Elliot is accused of breaking into two apartments and one single family home. Police said in each incident, entry was made through an unlocked door. Police said a sexual assault or attempted sexual assault occurred inside the homes. Two occurred near 75th and Goddard and the third happened near 55th and Caenen.

Elliot is being held on a $150,000 bond.

He is scheduled for a first appearance in court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.