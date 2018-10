CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A driver walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday after a pole went through their SUV in Clay County.

It happened before 11 a.m. near 92-Highway at DD-Highway, not far from the Smithville American Legion.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the photo below.

Investigators told FOX4 they think a truck pulling a trailer with a load of poles was making a turn and the load came loose.

AMAZINGLY this crash only resulted in minor injuries at 92 Hwy & DD Hwy #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/Yg5imuRF1D — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) October 3, 2018