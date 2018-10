OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police are investigating after a weapon was found in a student’s car at Shawnee Mission North, according to a school spokesman.

Shawnee Mission Schools spokesman David Smith said the weapon was found after school Wednesday inside of a car in the parking lot.

Smith did not say what type of weapon it was, but it was never inside the school, he said.

School will go on Thursday as scheduled.