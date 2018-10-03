Working for Blue: Dozens of local law enforcement agencies need protective gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX4 has identified a need for more than 500 ballistic vests or helmets at Missouri and Kansas law enforcement agencies.

More than half of police agencies in Kansas and Missouri have 10 or fewer officers. This makes budgeting to purchase vests, which cost around $1,200, very challenging. Vests also should be replaced every five years to guarantee effectiveness.

Many agencies also have specialized divisions like police chaplains, animal control officers, tactical teams, and more, that are not automatically equipped with vests.

FOX4 would like to change that. Help protect those who protect and serve all of us.

We're partnering with SHIELD 616, a nonprofit organization that provides top-rated vests and ballistic helmet kits, to raise money for the protective gear.

You can go online and make your pledge NOW. Then join FOX4 for an all-day telethon Thursday, Sept. 4 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. where we hope to raise even more. Every dollar counts and will make a difference.

Here are the agencies requesting assistance in the FOX4 viewing area:

Blue Springs MO Police Department -- 7 vests

Carroll County MO Sheriff's Office -- 12 vests

Chilhowee MO Police Department -- 3 vests

Chillicothe MO Police Department -- 5 vests

Clinton MO Police Department -- 24 helmets

Deepwater MO Police Department -- 1 vest

East Lynne MO Police Department -- 1 vest

Fleming MO Police Department -- 3 vests

Hamilton MO Police Department -- 5 vests

Higginsville MO Police Department -- 10 vests

Johnson County KS Sheriff’s Office -- 275 vests (for jail staff)

Kansas City MO Animal Health and Public Safety -- 17 vests

Kansas City MO Police Chaplains -- 18 vests

Kearney MO Police Department -- 15 vests

Lafayette County MO Sheriff's Office -- 15 vests

Lake Lotawana Police Department -- 4 vests

Lathrop MO Police Department -- 18 vests

Lawson MO Police Department -- 4 vests

Lincoln MO Police Department -- 2 vests

Lyndon KS Police Department -- 2 vests

Northwest Missouri State University Police Department -- 8 vests

Pleasant Hill MO Police Department -- 9 vests

Pleasant Valley MO Police Department -- 2 vests

Silver Lake KS Police Department -- 4 vests

Shawnee Co KS Park Police Department -- 3 vests

Warsaw MO Police Department -- 4 vests

Waverly MO Police Department -- 1 vest

That's a local total of 453 vests and 24 helmets requested.

Here are additional agencies in Missouri & Kansas requesting assistance:

Altamont KS Police Department -- 5 vests

Bel-Ridge MO Police Department -- 16 vests

Branson MO Police Department -- 20 vests

Buhler, KS Police Department -- 3 vests

Burlington KS Police Department -- 1 vest

Chapman KS Police Department -- 1 vest

Cheney KS Police Department -- 3 vests

Colwich, KS Police Department -- 3 vests

Crawford Co KS Sheriff’s Office -- 12 vests

Ellinwood KS Police Department -- 8 vests

Leon KS Police Department -- 4 vests

Leon, KS USD 205 -- 1 vest

Moundridge KS Police Department -- 1 vest

Neodesha KS Police Department -- 4 vests

Sedgwick KS Police Department -- 2 vests

Verona MO Police Department --3 vests

Wakeeney KS Police Department -- 2 vests

Windom KS Police Department -- 1 vest

That's an additional 91 vests needed, and a grand total of 544 vests and 24 helmets requested to protect the men and women who protect us.