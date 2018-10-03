Working for Blue: Dozens of local law enforcement agencies need protective gear

FOX4 has identified a need for more than 500 ballistic vests or helmets at Missouri and Kansas law enforcement agencies.
More than half of police agencies in Kansas and Missouri have 10 or fewer officers. This makes budgeting to purchase vests, which cost around $1,200, very challenging. Vests also should be replaced every five years to guarantee effectiveness.
Many agencies also have specialized divisions like police chaplains, animal control officers, tactical teams, and more, that are not automatically equipped with vests.
FOX4 would like to change that. Help protect those who protect and serve all of us.
We're partnering with SHIELD 616, a nonprofit organization that provides top-rated vests and ballistic helmet kits, to raise money for the protective gear.
You can go online and make your pledge NOW. Then join FOX4 for an all-day telethon Thursday, Sept. 4 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. where we hope to raise even more. Every dollar counts and will make a difference.
Here are the agencies requesting assistance in the FOX4 viewing area:
- Blue Springs MO Police Department -- 7 vests
- Carroll County MO Sheriff's Office -- 12 vests
- Chilhowee MO Police Department -- 3 vests
- Chillicothe MO Police Department -- 5 vests
- Clinton MO Police Department -- 24 helmets
- Deepwater MO Police Department -- 1 vest
- East Lynne MO Police Department -- 1 vest
- Fleming MO Police Department -- 3 vests
- Hamilton MO Police Department -- 5 vests
- Higginsville MO Police Department -- 10 vests
- Johnson County KS Sheriff’s Office -- 275 vests (for jail staff)
- Kansas City MO Animal Health and Public Safety -- 17 vests
- Kansas City MO Police Chaplains -- 18 vests
- Kearney MO Police Department -- 15 vests
- Lafayette County MO Sheriff's Office -- 15 vests
- Lake Lotawana Police Department -- 4 vests
- Lathrop MO Police Department -- 18 vests
- Lawson MO Police Department -- 4 vests
- Lincoln MO Police Department -- 2 vests
- Lyndon KS Police Department -- 2 vests
- Northwest Missouri State University Police Department -- 8 vests
- Pleasant Hill MO Police Department -- 9 vests
- Pleasant Valley MO Police Department -- 2 vests
- Silver Lake KS Police Department -- 4 vests
- Shawnee Co KS Park Police Department -- 3 vests
- Warsaw MO Police Department -- 4 vests
- Waverly MO Police Department -- 1 vest
That's a local total of 453 vests and 24 helmets requested.
Here are additional agencies in Missouri & Kansas requesting assistance:
- Altamont KS Police Department -- 5 vests
- Bel-Ridge MO Police Department -- 16 vests
- Branson MO Police Department -- 20 vests
- Buhler, KS Police Department -- 3 vests
- Burlington KS Police Department -- 1 vest
- Chapman KS Police Department -- 1 vest
- Cheney KS Police Department -- 3 vests
- Colwich, KS Police Department -- 3 vests
- Crawford Co KS Sheriff’s Office -- 12 vests
- Ellinwood KS Police Department -- 8 vests
- Leon KS Police Department -- 4 vests
- Leon, KS USD 205 -- 1 vest
- Moundridge KS Police Department -- 1 vest
- Neodesha KS Police Department -- 4 vests
- Sedgwick KS Police Department -- 2 vests
- Verona MO Police Department --3 vests
- Wakeeney KS Police Department -- 2 vests
- Windom KS Police Department -- 1 vest
That's an additional 91 vests needed, and a grand total of 544 vests and 24 helmets requested to protect the men and women who protect us.