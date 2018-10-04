× ACLU files lawsuit against former KCPD officer over excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing a former Kansas City police officer over a man’s injuries from 2013.

Joshua Bills alleges Kansas City Police Officer Jordan Nelson used unnecessary force by kicking his legs out from under him, causing him to fall face first onto a sidewalk near 34th and Garfield.

A release from the ACLU says that Bills was stopped for matching a vague description of a suspicious person in that area.

“No one should have to go through the physical and emotional pain I experienced from this incident,” Bills stated in a news release. “I posed no threat to the police and was standing calmly with my arms out when I was slammed into the ground. No one should be treated like this by police.”

The ACLU says the former officer’s actions violated Bills’ Fourth Amendment rights.

KCPD released this statement about the lawsuit on Thursday afternoon:

“While the KCPD is not named as being the entity sued, we will certainly be involved in the litigation process. It is within the courtroom walls where examination of all the facts and circumstance will take place. As a result, the KCPD will respect the legal process without interference of discussing details outside of those proceedings.”