Dog whose owner recently died gets adopted by Lake of the Ozarks family who lost dog to cancer

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- An 11-year-old rat terrier named Herman has a new forever home following a couple of weeks where his owner died, and then another family who adopted him realized they weren't able to take care of him.

FOX4's Zac Summers reports a family from the Lake of the Ozarks just adopted Herman, and they recently lost a German Shepherd to cancer. The family saw Herman's story and instantly connected with him. They say he'll spend the rest of his years living a good life on the farm.

Herman's previous owner, Mary, was in her 80's and her lungs were failing. One of the things she wanted to do most was to be with her dog before she died. FOX4 previously shared a story about a metro doctor went out of his way to make that happen.

“She had what we call respiratory failure, and in this situation, it just so serendipitously happened to be something that we could really do," said Dr. Ryan Sears of Kansas City Medicine Partners.

Herman was taken to State Line Animal Hospital, which also serves as a shelter, after Mary was hospitalized. Dr. Sears thought he could make Mary’s request happen, so he went to the animal hospital and brought him to her.

“The instant that she saw him, she was wanting to pet on him, and you could see the change in her face that she was so happy to see her dog,” Dr. Sears said. “I think the big thing for her was that she wanted Herman to have a good home and get adopted.”

With Herman's adoption, everyone's wish for him to find a loving home has been fulfilled.