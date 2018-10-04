Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

Kansas City firefighters battling massive mulch fire at Missouri Organic Recycling

Posted 6:23 am, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:27AM, October 4, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A large mulch fire might make your morning commute on Kansas City's east side a challenge.

Kansas City fire crews are battling the mulch fire at Missouri Organic Recycling at 7700 E. 40 Highway.  There are reports of burning mulch falling onto the highway.

Police tell FOX4 that the westbound lanes of 40 Highway are shut down from I-435 to Manchester. FOX4 has a crew on scene and we will have live updates throughout Thursday morning.