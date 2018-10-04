Metro cops and deputies give K-9 first-aid training two thumbs up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Dozens of metro cops and sheriff’s deputies spent Thursday getting hands-on training that ultimately could mean life or death for their K-9 comrades.

”I’ve never had training like this before," Jackson County Deputy Brandon Raney said.

”It’s a good thing, and I’m glad I’m here to do it,” Independence Police Sgt. Eric Onstott said.

K-9 handlers from all around the metro got hands on trauma training from the chief veterinarian and the director of veterinary services at the Great Plains SPCA shelter in Independence.

The training gave the handlers much-needed emergency tips in the event their four-legged partners are wounded in the line of duty.

”A lot of these canine handlers are actually out in the middle of the field somewhere where they can’t get access to a veterinary hospital quickly, so this training is really necessary for the dogs,” said Sarah McCoy, the director of veterinary services at the Independence Great Plains SPCA.

The idea? Give the handlers medical kits and teach them how to quickly give their K-9s treatment in the event the popular German Shepherds and Belgian Malinoises are hurt while on the go, catching bad guys.

”I’m glad we went through this. If something does happen to my partner, Alpha, I’m a lot more confident that I can help get him to the hospital and get the treatment he would need,” Onstott said.

”It’s life-saving, so anything I can do to help my partner, Spy, then I’ll be glad to do it. From start to finish, the training was all eye opening and good stuff,” said Deputy Brandon Raney with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.