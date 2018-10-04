Oklahoma woman charged with trying to hire hit-man to kill ex in Lee’s Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to hire multiple people to kill her ex-boyfriend in Lee's Summit.

Avalone Fishback, 20, was charged with first-degree solicitation of murder. Court documents say she wanted the Lee's Summit man dead because he betrayed her, lied to her mother and broke up with her.

Court documents say Fishback tried to get four people to kill her ex. Police learned of the solicitation when a man contacted officers after Fishback allegedly asked him to murder the Lee's Summit man while they were talking on the dating app Plenty of Fish.

Fishback admitted the plot to police when they showed her a copy of the conversation.

According to court documents, she also asked another man on the dating app to do the same. That man asked for $1,000 to murder the man and dump the body. But court records say Fishback backed out when the man said he was already facing criminal charges.

Additionally, Fishback told police she talked to another person on Snapchat about traveling to Lee's Summit to kill her ex and offered $600 to another person to complete the murder.

Court documents say the 20-year-old told police she would have been happy if someone had followed through with the plan.

Fishback is being held in an Oklahoma jail on a $150,000 bond.