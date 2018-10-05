× 18th Annual Kansas International Film Festival runs October 12 – 18!

KANSAS CITY, Mo —

The18th Annual Kansas International Film Festival, a celebration of studio and independent films, will take place October 12th through the 18th at the cinematic art house of Overland Park, the Glenwood Arts Theatre, 3707 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS 66206.

The festival features 144 films from 29 countries. In addition to the exciting film lineup, the festival will feature live musical performances, workshops and film panels with talented filmmakers and artists.

The Kansas International Film Festival (KIFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the exhibition and preservation of independent and classic cinema. Using the power of film, the festival brings communities together to share diverse cultures, viewpoints and conversation. KIFF also stands as a platform for humanitarianism from all over the world. With support from the Fine Arts Group and many community partners, we advocate for the recognition of independent film as a cultural, economic and educational asset in our community.

Among the highlights of this year’s festival are:

The Ark of Lights and Shadows:

The film is about the Martin and Osa Johnson, a couple who were pioneer wildlife documentarians. They are from Kansas, however, the filmmakers are from Czech Republic. The museum of this couple is located in Kansas and was featured in the film.

The festival is hosting a ‘Military in the Media’ panel on Wednesday, October 16.The military panelists includes the below individuals with Kansas connections. Moderator – Dr. Art DeGroat, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired), U.S. Army-Executive Director of Military & Veterans Affairs, Kansas State University Panelist #1 – Marty Blackmore, Vietnam Combat Cameraman Panelist #2 – Brooke Brown, artist and producer of KC-based Hope22 photographic exhibit about veterans hope and inspiration. Hope 22 is sponsored by Operation: Art of the After Action Network Panelist #3 – LTC Terry Kelley, Pubic Affairs Office, U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division, Ft Riley KS

In addition, KIFF and Germany are part of a sister festival exchange. This year KIFF is featuring a film from Germany, and in return, the Kansas International Film Festival will be showcasing the KC hit film “Big Sonya” in the Film Festival in Germany.

More information on the entire lineup is available at https://kansasfilm.com/