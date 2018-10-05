Barktoberfest goes to the dogs this weekend at Shawnee Mission Park

LENEXA, Kan. — Barktoberfest is going on this Saturday at Shawnee Mission Park, and it promises to be a howling good time!

This is the fourth year for the event, which is sponsored by Bentley’s Pet Stuff and hosted by 99.7 The Point.

This year, Barktoberfest will feature several musical artists including A Great Big World, Rozzi and Magic Giant as well as a 5k race, pet costume contest and dog yoga. There is also a kid zone play area.

Admission is free; however, there are VIP tickets available for $50 with all proceeds going to Wayside Waifs.

You can see a full schedule of events and buy tickets here.