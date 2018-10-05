× Convicted child sex offender charged again for touching child in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — A metro man convicted of child sex crimes twice in the past is now facing charges again Friday for inappropriately touching a child.

John Meder has been charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties in Johnson County.

Court documents say the 63-year-old fondled and touched someone under the age of 14 between September 2015 and January 2017. Court documents providing further details were not immediately available.

In 1986, Meder was convicted of three counts of forcible rape in Clay County. He was convicted of the same charges again in 1992. In those cases, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sex Offender Registry says the victim was a 6-year-old girl.

He was released from prison in 2008.

In the Johnson County case, Meder’s bond has been set at $500,000 cash.