KC officers responding to reports of shooting find person dead in front of home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead following a shooting in Kansas City early Friday.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. near 43rd and Troost.

Police said several peopled called 911 to report hearing shots fired. When police arrived, they found the victim dead on the street.

Kansas City police officers have not said what led up to the shooting or released a suspect description.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.