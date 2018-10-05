× Kelly, Kobach locked in dead heat in Kansas governor race, new poll says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new poll obtained by FOX4 shows Democrat State Sen. Laura Kelly with a 42-41 percent lead over rival Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the race for Kansas governor.

But that slight lead is within the Remington Research Group poll’s margin of error of 2.4 percent, making it a virtual dead heat.

In the meantime, businessman and Independent Greg Orman is at 10 percent.

Multiple sources have told FOX4 there is growing pressure, including by some moderate Republicans who support Kelly, for Orman to drop out of the race. They fear he’s costing Kelly support that could lead to Kobach winning a tight race.

An Orman spokesman told FOX4 he has no intention of leaving the race and, in fact, was campaigning in Kansas City, Kansas, on the final stop of a tour Friday night. There he also told FOX4’s Pat McGonigle he has no intention of dropping out.

The tight race between the top two continues in spite of the fact that Kobach has higher unfavorable numbers than Kelly, but more of those likely voters surveyed have not formed an opinion of her, perhaps because she’s not as well known as the high-profile Kobach.

Of the likely voters surveyed statewide, 49 percent had an unfavorable opinion of Kobach while 28 percent had an unfavorable opinion of Kelly.

In addition, with President Donald Trump flying in to rally for Kobach on Saturday night, the poll finds the president has an unfavorable rating of 45 percent, with 49 percent finding him favorable.

The survey also found that 48 percent of Kansans believe the country is on the wrong track, with 42 percent finding it’s headed in the right direction.

To see the entire Remington Research Poll including other statewide races, click or tap here.