Teen girl shot and killed at Raytown home near Blue Ridge Blvd. & Sterling

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A teenage girl is dead following a shooting in Raytown early Friday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Sterling Avenue.

Responding officers found the teen inside the home dead.

Police said there were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

Captain Dyon Harper only said no arrests have been made. He did not release a suspect description.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.