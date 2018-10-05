Third child, 12-year-old girl, dies after crash near Ottawa

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a third child has died after a crash in Franklin County earlier this week.

The patrol says 12-year-old Elle Bowden, of Wellsville, died Friday morning. She was injured Monday night in a two-vehicle collision five miles east of Ottawa.

Two other children, 11-year-old Briana Sobba and 3-year-old Becham Klemen, both of Wellsville, died in the crash.

The children and a 6-year-old girl were all in a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Clytie Bowden. The patrol says she failed to yield to another vehicle and they collided in an intersection. Bowden and the 6-year-old were hospitalized in critical condition.

The 40-year-old driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized.

