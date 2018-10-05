× Three juveniles shot in Kansas City near 40th and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left three juveniles injured.

Police say the shootings happened at two different scenes — one is near 40th and The Paseo and the other near 40th and Flora.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said three juveniles were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Colon said police do not have any suspect information at this time.

They are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.