Water main break causes large sinkhole in Waldo neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A water main break caused a sinkhole that nearly swallowed a Jeep in the Waldo area Friday evening.

The sinkhole formed shortly after 5 o'clock near Brookside Road and West 80th Street.

The owner of the red Jeep said she was driving down the street when she noticed the muddy water, and then her vehicle began to sink into the ground.

A tow truck was eventually able to get the Jeep out of the sinkhole. There were no injuries.

A spokeswoman for KC Water said that a six-inch main broke and they believe the water caused a sinkhole to form.