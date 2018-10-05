WaterFire KC canceled due to expected bad weather, heavy rainfall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With strong storms forecasted for this weekend, the organizers of WaterFire KC have decided to cancel the event, citing safety concerns.

The organizers announced the decision on Friday at about noon. They say the event won’t be rescheduled, but it will return in 2019.

The event on Brush Creek at the Country Club Plaza features live music and dance performances, as well as bonfires. It’s one of three locations that hold annual fire lightings. The others are in Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

In a Facebook post the organizers expressed sadness, and thanked sponsors, volunteers and supporters for their efforts.