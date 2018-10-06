× 1 adult, 1 teen killed in Overland Park crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One adult and one teen were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Overland Park.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of W. 151st and Stearns, just west of Switzer Road.

Police said the 17-year-old driver of a Toyota Avalon was heading east on 151st and crossed the median at a high rate of speed and struck the driver of a car that was heading westbound.

Officers are looking for a dark blue or silver mini van that may have been involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time. Police said street racing or road rage could be a cause due to the high rate of speed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.