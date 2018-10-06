× Cause of flooding on Southwest Boulevard possibly due to pump station construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with KC Water said overnight flooding on Southwest Boulevard may have been caused to a pump station under construction.

KC Water employees spent much of the day Saturday investigating and cleaning the area. The company said although more investigation is needed, the flooding along the boulevard near 28th Street may be related to the operations at Turkey Creek Wastewater Pump Station that is currently undergoing construction.

KC Water said any property owners along this stretch of Southwest Boulevard, and those in the West Bottoms area south of the American Royal, that believe their property was impacted by this event, can contact the City of Kansas City’s Law Department to file a claim by dialing 311 beginning Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Officials said unrelated flooding at the intersection of 31st Roanoke and Southwest Boulevard was not due to a water main break.

“This is a low-lying area prone to flooding during rainfall events. This area is being addressed with the final construction phase of the Turkey Creek Flood Control Project which should greatly reduce the frequency of flooding at this location.”

39.099727 -94.578567