Final vote begins for Kavanaugh confirmation

WASHINGTON — A final vote has been set for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The vote on confirming Kavanaugh as an associate justice will begin at roughly 2:30 p.m. CT, and senators have been advised to be in their seats by the time the historic roll call begins.

Republicans control the Senate by a 51-49 margin, and Saturday’s vote seems destined to be nearly party-line. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is the only Democrat expected to vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is opposed, but says she will vote “present” as a courtesy to another Republican who will be absent for his daughter’s wedding.

A few hundred protesters are gathering outside the Capitol before the vote. A group of them climbed the Capitol steps, and some were led away by police.