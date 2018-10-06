High water causing problems along Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flooding is causing problems for travelers Saturday on Southwest Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on the scene between 31st Street and 26th Street early Saturday morning, they found water to be waist-deep in some areas as they worked to rescue people from their vehicles.

Streets in the area are closed as the fire crews are checking cars and businesses along the Boulevard for folks who may need to be evacuated.

No injuries have been reported as crews work to assist those who have been affected by the high water.