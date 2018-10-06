KC police attempting to locate woman in connection to recent homicide near Armour and Gilliam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are attempting to locate the woman pictured below in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured in midtown.

The incident occurred near Armour and Gilliam. Officials said that just after 3 a.m. a fight started outside an apartment building and during the argument two adults were shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene the other was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the woman pictured are asked to contact the Kansas City, Missouri Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

Police said the subject, identified as Zaucheauna Lewis, 19, should be considered armed and dangerous.