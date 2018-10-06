KC United Against Crime event locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each of the six KCPD patrol divisions will be hosting community crime prevention events from 12 PM to 4 PM on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Each event will feature food, games and a chance to get to know the officers who serve your area.

Please note: due to rainy weather, some locations may have changed. It’s best that you call ahead if you have questions about an event in your neighborhood.

Central Patrol Division:

Macedonia Baptist Church

1700 E. Linwood

East Patrol Division:

East Patrol Station

2640 Prospect Ave.

Metro Patrol Division:

Keystone United Methodist Church

406 West 74th Street

North Patrol:

Park Hill High School

7701 NW Barry Rd.

Shoal Creek Patrol:

Eagle Heights Baptist Church & Christian School

5600 N. Brighton

South Patrol:

Former O’Hara High School

9001 James A. Reed Rd.