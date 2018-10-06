KC United Against Crime event locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each of the six KCPD patrol divisions will be hosting community crime prevention events from 12 PM to 4 PM on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Each event will feature food, games and a chance to get to know the officers who serve your area.
Please note: due to rainy weather, some locations may have changed. It’s best that you call ahead if you have questions about an event in your neighborhood.
Central Patrol Division:
Macedonia Baptist Church
1700 E. Linwood
East Patrol Division:
East Patrol Station
2640 Prospect Ave.
Metro Patrol Division:
Keystone United Methodist Church
406 West 74th Street
North Patrol:
Park Hill High School
7701 NW Barry Rd.
Shoal Creek Patrol:
Eagle Heights Baptist Church & Christian School
5600 N. Brighton
South Patrol:
Former O’Hara High School
9001 James A. Reed Rd.