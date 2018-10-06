Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

Missouri, South Carolina delayed due to weather

Posted 3:54 pm, October 6, 2018, by

Running back Larry Rountree III #34 of the Missouri Tigers evades defensive lineman Rick Sandidge #90 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Missouri-South Carolina game has been delayed because of potential bad weather with the Gamecocks ahead 34-32 and less than three minutes to go.

Officials sent both teams to the locker room with 2:41 remaining when they got word of lightning in the vicinity of Williams-Brice Stadium.

The teams played through sometimes heavy rain in the third quarter. The storm had let up in the final period and the sun had come out.

Missouri was driving into South Carolina territory and had a first-and-20 on the Gamecocks 48 when the game was halted.

